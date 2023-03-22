Live telecast attaches stricter responsibility on judges, adverse remarks may harm reputation: SC

Justice Murari, who authored the judgment on behalf of the bench, said remarks passed in court, due to the live broadcasting of court proceedings, now have ramifications that are far reaching, and as can be seen in the present case, can cause great injury to the reputation of the parties involved.



The top court made these observations while expunging adverse remarks made by the Karnataka High Court against senior IPS officer Seemant Kumar Singh, the then Additional Director General of Police, Anti Corruption Bureau and IAS officer J Manjunath, then district collector of Bengaluru in a bail plea by an accused in a corruption case. The bench said that the remarks made by the high court "seem to be unreasonable and without justification".



The top court said the legal system in general, and the judicial system in particular, has ushered into a new age of accessibility and transparency due to the adoption of virtual hearings and live telecasting of open court proceedings. These changes in the judiciary have ensured that the courts as redressal mechanisms have become more accessible to the common man than ever before, it added.