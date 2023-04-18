Live Updates: 31 Kannadigas stranded in Sudan, Congress slams K'taka gov
Congress has slammed the BJP-led Karnataka government for failing to evacuate 31 Kannadigas from the Hakki Pikki tribe
18 Apr 2023, 10:19 AM
Denied ticket, BJP MLA Ramadas cries ‘injustice’, refuses to meet party leaders
18 Apr 2023, 9:06 AM
Mining baron G Janardhana Reddy's wife G Lakshmi Aruna, who is contesting from Ballari has revealed that she and her husband own assets worth Rs 250 crore, including 84 kg diamond and gold and 437 kg silver, reports Times of India.
18 Apr 2023, 8:43 AM
"BJP's corrupt ‘double engine’ sarkar has derailed Karnataka from the development track," Rahul Gandhi has said.
18 Apr 2023, 8:25 AM
Congress leader Randeep Surjewala has called out the Karnataka government for failing to evacuate 31 people from the Hakki Pikki tribe from war-torn Sudan.
