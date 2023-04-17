Live updates: Congress demands caste-based census
17 Apr 2023, 8:27 AM
Rahul Gandhi also demanded that the caste census should be conducted while he was addressing a rally in Kolar, Karnataka.
17 Apr 2023, 8:15 AM
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge has written to PM Modi to demand an up-to-date caste census. He has also demanded that the decennial census, which should have taken place in 2021, must also be conducted. He has said that without it, a database for meaningful social justice and empowerment is impossible.
