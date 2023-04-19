Live Updates: Lavanya Ballal Jain defends Siddaramaiah; says MEA is being churlish
19 Apr 2023, 9:28 AM
Congress General Secretary of Media and Communications Lavanya Ballal Jain has come to Siddaramaiah's defense. "What’s appalling in seeking help for fellow Indians, Kannadigas stuck in Khartoum? Siddaramaiah avru is being a responsible elected representative, you are being churlish. We need details, not your little girl outrage about rescue operations," she has said.
19 Apr 2023, 7:58 AM
In response, Siddaramaiah tweeted, "Since you are the External Affairs Minister, I have appealed you for help. If you are busy getting appalled please point us to the person who can help us bring our people back."
19 Apr 2023, 7:58 AM
Responding to this, Jaishankar had said that he was "appalled" and asked the Congress leader to "not do politics" over the situation.
19 Apr 2023, 7:58 AM
In a tweet, the former CM had expressed concern for the 31 Kannadigas from the Hakki Pikki tribe stranded in Sudan. He had urged the PM, Karnataka CM, Home Minister and External Affairs Minister to ensure their safe return.
19 Apr 2023, 7:58 AM
Former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Tuesday attacked external affairs minister S Jaishankar over a series of tweet exchanges pertaining to the crisis in Sudan.
