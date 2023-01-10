Loan fraud: Bombay HC seeks affidavit from CBI on Venugopal Dhoot's plea against arrest; hearing on Jan 13

The Bombay High Court on Tuesday directed the Central Bureau of Investigation to file by Friday its affidavit in response to a petition of Videocon Group founder Venugopal Dhoot, seeking to quash an FIR registered in a bank loan fraud case, to declare his arrest as "arbitrary and illegal" and to be released on bail.



When the plea came up for hearing, advocate Kuldeep Patil asked for one-week time to seek instructions on the same.



A division bench of Justices Revati Mohite Dere and P K Chavan said the agency shall file its affidavit by Friday and posted the petition for hearing the same day (January 13).