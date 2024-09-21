Washington: Police, secret service probe Indian embassy officials‘ death

An official from the Indian Embassy in Washington D.C. was found dead under mysterious circumstances within the mission's premises, according to authorities in the U.S. capital.

Local police and the Secret Service are currently investigating the incident, which took place two days ago, with initial inquiries considering the possibility of suicide.

The Indian Embassy confirmed the official's passing in a statement released on Friday, expressing deep regret.

"With deep regret, we wish to confirm that a member of the Embassy of India passed away in the evening of 18 September 2024. We are in touch with all relevant agencies and members of the family to ensure the swift transfer of the mortal remains to India,” the statement read.

The embassy further said that out of respect for the family, no additional details regarding the deceased would be provided at this time. "Our thoughts and prayers are with the family in this time of grief," it added.