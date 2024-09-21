Washington: Police, secret service probe Indian embassy officials‘ death
Embassy refrains from sharing details citing family privacy
An official from the Indian Embassy in Washington D.C. was found dead under mysterious circumstances within the mission's premises, according to authorities in the U.S. capital.
Local police and the Secret Service are currently investigating the incident, which took place two days ago, with initial inquiries considering the possibility of suicide.
The Indian Embassy confirmed the official's passing in a statement released on Friday, expressing deep regret.
"With deep regret, we wish to confirm that a member of the Embassy of India passed away in the evening of 18 September 2024. We are in touch with all relevant agencies and members of the family to ensure the swift transfer of the mortal remains to India,” the statement read.
The embassy further said that out of respect for the family, no additional details regarding the deceased would be provided at this time. "Our thoughts and prayers are with the family in this time of grief," it added.
Authorities have ruled out foul play at this point in the investigation, largely due to the fact that the death occurred within the secure confines of the embassy, which operates as a sovereign Indian territory.
With its own stringent security measures in place, it is considered highly unlikely that an outsider could have caused the diplomat’s death. However, lingering questions remain about the circumstances surrounding the incident, including whether the official had left the embassy prior to his death.
While details remain scarce, early reports have not provided much clarity on the cause of death or the timeline of events leading up to it.
Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi departed for a three-day visit to the United States on Saturday morning. During his visit, he is expected to attend the Quad Leaders' Summit, participate in discussions at the United Nations, and engage in several high-level meetings with global leaders.
