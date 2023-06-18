Local train coach derails in Thane
Officials have said that the rake was empty and there have been no casualties
A local train’s empty rake derailed at Ambernath railway yard in Thane district, Maharashtra, on June 18. Officials have said that there have been no casualties in the incident.
However, they added that the derailment has resulted in the disruption of all train operations along the route.
According to a Central Railway official, one trolley wheel of a coach of an empty rake "derailed in siding" at 8.25 am.
Train operations were affected as the derailed coach was infringing down the main line from Kalyan to Karjat station, the official said.
The derailment occurred when the train was coming to Ambernath station from the siding or yard line, sources said.
It was an empty EMU (electric multiple unit) rake derailment and no passenger was on board. There was no casualty, Central Railway's chief public relations officer Dr Shivraj Manaspure said.
Efforts were being made to re-rail the empty rake and restore the traffic, the Central Railway (CR) said in a statement.
Nearly 40 lakh commuters travel daily in the local trains operated by the Central Railway.
The CR operates 1,810 suburban services on its various routes, including the Main Line (CSMT to Kasara/Khopoli), Harbour Line (CSMT to Goregoan/Panvel), Trans-Harbour Line (Vashi-Thane/Panvel) and Bamandongri-Belapur/Seawood line.
