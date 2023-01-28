Locals protest in Joshimath against slow pace of efforts to save town

Hundreds of affected people descended on the streets of subsidence-hit Joshimath on Friday to take part in a protest rally against alleged slow pace of efforts to save the sinking town.

The Joshimath Bachao Sangharsh Samiti had given the call for the rally to press for demands of permanent rehabilitation and compensation to affected families.

"The urgency necessary to save Joshimath is still missing. Permanent rehabilitation and compensation on the lines of Badrinath and the scrapping of the NTPC project for good are some of the issues which remain unresolved," Joshimath Bachao Sangharsh Samiti spokesperson Kamal Raturi said.