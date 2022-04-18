'Lock Upp': Munawar Faruqui reveals his mother died after consuming acid

He continued: "I was holding my mom's hand. Doctors came and said, 'Leave her hand as she is no more.' I should have been with her. After the postmortem, doctors said that she didn't have food for 7-8 days. I also realised that my mom was unhappy in 26 years of her married life."



He shared her mother was physically abused. "My dad used to beat her, my mom also took loan from people, but my dad always used to have fun but didn't care about us."