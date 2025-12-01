Loco pilots announce 48-hour hunger strike from 2 Dec, cite apathy towards long-pending demands
Union says protest will continue while performing duties; flags excessive work hours, staff shortages and safety risks
A major railway union has announced that thousands of loco pilots across India will observe a 48-hour hunger strike starting 10 am on 2 December, protesting what they describe as the Railway Ministry’s persistent “apathy” towards their long-standing demands related to working hours, rest periods, staffing shortages and safety concerns.
In a letter to Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and Railway Board Chairman Satish Kumar, the All India Loco Running Staff Association (AILRSA) said the protest would be symbolic, with staff continuing to operate trains while on strike.
“This hunger strike is not a rebellion but a cry for justice and fairness — an expression of pain, not defiance,” wrote AILRSA Secretary General K. C. James. “The loco running staff have always stood by the Railway administration… But today, they stand helplessly forced to take this step to make their voice heard.”
The union has been pressing for:
8-hour cap on daily duty
46-hour weekly off
Only two consecutive night duties (instead of four)
Filling of large vacancies
Enforcement of mandated rest periods and safety norms
The union alleged widespread violations of duty-hour rules. Loco pilots, it said, are being denied the 16 hours of daily rest and the 30-hour weekly rest mandated under norms.
“Loco pilots are being forced to work unlimited hours under threat of disciplinary action,” the letter states, adding that while other categories perform just two night shifts a week, running staff are routinely booked for four consecutive nights, in violation of rules.
AILRSA said the burden on loco pilots has “increased manifold” due to technological upgrades, denser traffic, more signals, and constant human and cattle trespassing.
“Their workload has further increased due to the shifting of duties of train examiners, engineering staff, traffic staff and also the burden of equipment failures,” James wrote.
The union blamed a five-year recruitment freeze for worsening staff shortages. “Every loco pilot has to work 20 per cent extra because of the vacancies, duly forgoing leave and rest.”
Financial grievances and transfer issues
The union also flagged denial of adequate financial benefits. It said that while travelling allowance was raised by 25 per cent this year for all railway employees, running staff were excluded, despite spending most of the year away from headquarters.
It demanded a 100 per cent income-tax exemption on whatever TA they receive.
James further alleged that the Railways is rejecting transfer requests citing a vacancy rate “above 10 per cent,” which the union says is unfair given the burden placed on existing staff.
“This Association sincerely hopes that the zonal administration will pursue the above-mentioned issues with the Railway Board for a just and fair decision,” James said.
The Railways has not yet issued an official response to the strike announcement.
