Loco pilots announce 48-hour hunger strike from 2 Dec, cite apathy towards long-pending demands

A major railway union has announced that thousands of loco pilots across India will observe a 48-hour hunger strike starting 10 am on 2 December, protesting what they describe as the Railway Ministry’s persistent “apathy” towards their long-standing demands related to working hours, rest periods, staffing shortages and safety concerns.

In a letter to Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and Railway Board Chairman Satish Kumar, the All India Loco Running Staff Association (AILRSA) said the protest would be symbolic, with staff continuing to operate trains while on strike.

“This hunger strike is not a rebellion but a cry for justice and fairness — an expression of pain, not defiance,” wrote AILRSA Secretary General K. C. James. “The loco running staff have always stood by the Railway administration… But today, they stand helplessly forced to take this step to make their voice heard.”

The union has been pressing for:

8-hour cap on daily duty

46-hour weekly off

Only two consecutive night duties (instead of four)

Filling of large vacancies

Enforcement of mandated rest periods and safety norms

The union alleged widespread violations of duty-hour rules. Loco pilots, it said, are being denied the 16 hours of daily rest and the 30-hour weekly rest mandated under norms.

“Loco pilots are being forced to work unlimited hours under threat of disciplinary action,” the letter states, adding that while other categories perform just two night shifts a week, running staff are routinely booked for four consecutive nights, in violation of rules.

AILRSA said the burden on loco pilots has “increased manifold” due to technological upgrades, denser traffic, more signals, and constant human and cattle trespassing.