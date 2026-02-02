Not allowed to quote ex-army chief’s book as it indicts PM, defence minister: Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader and Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi on Monday claimed that he was not being allowed to quote from an unpublished book of former Army chief M. M. Naravane in the Lok Sabha because it allegedly indicts Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh for “letting down” the armed forces during the 2020 India–China conflict.

Speaking to reporters in the Parliament House complex after proceedings were adjourned for the day, Gandhi alleged that the government was “afraid” of the contents he sought to place on record.

“Naravane ji has written clearly about the Prime Minister and Rajnath Singh ji. This has appeared in an article, and I am quoting from that article. They are scared because if it comes out, the reality will be revealed,” Gandhi said.

Referring to the government’s handling of the standoff with China, he asked, “What happened to the 56-inch chest when China was before us and advancing?”

Gandhi’s remarks followed a heated row in the Lok Sabha earlier in the day when he attempted to quote from what he described as Naravane’s “memoir” while speaking during the debate on the Motion of Thanks to the President’s Address. Defence Minister Singh and other BJP members objected, accusing the Congress leader of misleading the House.