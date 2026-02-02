Not allowed to quote ex-army chief’s book as it indicts PM, defence minister: Rahul Gandhi
LoP claims govt afraid of disclosure on 2020 China conflict; BJP denies, House adjourned amid uproar
Congress leader and Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi on Monday claimed that he was not being allowed to quote from an unpublished book of former Army chief M. M. Naravane in the Lok Sabha because it allegedly indicts Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh for “letting down” the armed forces during the 2020 India–China conflict.
Speaking to reporters in the Parliament House complex after proceedings were adjourned for the day, Gandhi alleged that the government was “afraid” of the contents he sought to place on record.
“Naravane ji has written clearly about the Prime Minister and Rajnath Singh ji. This has appeared in an article, and I am quoting from that article. They are scared because if it comes out, the reality will be revealed,” Gandhi said.
Referring to the government’s handling of the standoff with China, he asked, “What happened to the 56-inch chest when China was before us and advancing?”
Gandhi’s remarks followed a heated row in the Lok Sabha earlier in the day when he attempted to quote from what he described as Naravane’s “memoir” while speaking during the debate on the Motion of Thanks to the President’s Address. Defence Minister Singh and other BJP members objected, accusing the Congress leader of misleading the House.
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla disallowed the reference, citing House rules that bar quoting from unpublished material or documents not directly related to listed business. Despite repeated rulings, Gandhi persisted, leading to multiple adjournments and eventually the House being adjourned for the day.
Gandhi later said he was being prevented from making “two or three lines” of remarks which, he claimed, concerned national security.
“These are the words of the army chief, a serious leader of our forces. It refers to conversations he had with the Prime Minister and the Defence Minister — what they told him and what orders were given,” Gandhi said, adding that he did not understand why the government was reluctant to allow the reference.
Responding to reported remarks attributed to Naravane that no Indian territory had been lost to China, Gandhi said that was not the core issue.
“Whether land was taken or not is a separate question. What matters is leadership. The leader of the country is supposed to give direction, not avoid decisions and leave them to others,” he alleged.
Calling it the former army chief’s perspective, Gandhi questioned why the government was opposed to its disclosure. “Why are they so scared of what the army chief has to say? We will learn about the army, but also about how the political leadership let them down,” he said.
The government has rejected the allegations, maintaining that House rules were being enforced and accusing Gandhi of attempting to raise issues not permitted under procedure.
