Lok Sabha adjourned for the day after passing Competition (Amendment) Bill, 2022

Amid the loud sloganeering by Opposition members, the Competition (Amendment) Bill, 2022 was taken up for consideration and was passed without a debate.



As the opposition members, several of whom were dressed in black as a mark of protest against the government, continued their sloganeering while holding placards with 'democracy in danger' written on them, Rama Devi, who was in the Chair, adjourned the proceedings for the day.



The House will meet on Monday as members agreed to not hold a sitting on Friday and Thursday being a holiday.



Earlier, Opposition MPs were on their feet as soon as the House assembled at 11 am, raising slogans and demanding a JPC probe into the Adani issue.