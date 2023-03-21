Lok Sabha adjourned till 2 p.m. amid disruptions

The Lok Sabha was adjourned till 2 p.m. on Tuesday after disruptions by treasury benches and opposition members over Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's remarks on democracy and the Adani issue.



As soon as the Lower House convened for the day, members from treasury benches stood up and raised slogans against Rahul Gandhi, seeking his apology in Parliament for his remarks.



In the meantime, opposition members rushed into the well of the House and raised slogans seeking a joint parliamentary committee (JPC) probe in the Adani Enterprises issue.