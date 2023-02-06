Lok Sabha adjourned till 2 pm amidst opposition protests over Adani issue

"This is not good. Sloganeering is against the dignity of the House. People have elected you to raise their issues in Parliament but you are not interested in participating in debate," he said.



Birla said the opposition members should come to his chamber and discuss their demands and assured that he would give them enough time to raise the issues in the House.



However, the opposition ignored his pleas and continued their protests and slogan-shouting forcing the Speaker to adjourn the House till 2 pm.



TMC members were also on their feet but protested from their respective seats.