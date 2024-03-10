Lok Sabha elections: Congress finalises seat-sharing pact with DMK in TN
The INDIA bloc will win all the seats in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, says Congress leader K.C. Venugopal
The Congress on Saturday finalised its seat-sharing alliance with the DMK in Tamil Nadu, with the former contesting on nine seats from the state and one lone seat from the Union Territory of Puducherry.
However, the seats which the Congress would contest are still not finalised. The possibility of the party being allocated three new seats is high.
Other than the Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) president Selvaperunthagai, AICC general secretary (organisation) K.C. Venugopal and senior Congress leader Mukul Wasnik were present during the discusions held at DMK headquarters, Anna Arivalayam. DMK president and Tamil Nadu chief minister, M.K. Stalin was also present in the meeting.
Venugopal while speaking to mediapersons said, "The INDIA bloc alliance will win all the seats in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry."
"Tamil Nadu will set the agenda and model for the country and divisive forces will fail here," he added.
The DMK has already formed its coalition allocating two seats each to the CPI(M), CPI and VCK as well as one seat each to Indian Union Muslim League and the Kongunadu Makkal Desiya Katchi (KMDK).
Meanwhile, Tamil superstar and president of Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) Kamal Haasan will not contest the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.
He will instead be the star campaigner for the DMK alliance, as his party (MNM) has formally joined the alliance.
Sources in DMK said that Kamal Haasan will be given a Rajya Sabha seat from the DMK alliance.
However, the DMK was keen to field Kamal Haasan from the Coimbatore Lok Sabha seat but the CPI(M) representing the seat was adamant that it would not leave the Coimbatore seat.
