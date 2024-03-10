Lok Sabha elections: Congress finalises seat-sharing pact with DMK in TN

Venugopal while speaking to mediapersons said, "The INDIA bloc alliance will win all the seats in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry."

"Tamil Nadu will set the agenda and model for the country and divisive forces will fail here," he added.

The DMK has already formed its coalition allocating two seats each to the CPI(M), CPI and VCK as well as one seat each to Indian Union Muslim League and the Kongunadu Makkal Desiya Katchi (KMDK).

Meanwhile, Tamil superstar and president of Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) Kamal Haasan will not contest the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

He will instead be the star campaigner for the DMK alliance, as his party (MNM) has formally joined the alliance.

Sources in DMK said that Kamal Haasan will be given a Rajya Sabha seat from the DMK alliance.

However, the DMK was keen to field Kamal Haasan from the Coimbatore Lok Sabha seat but the CPI(M) representing the seat was adamant that it would not leave the Coimbatore seat.