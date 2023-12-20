Lok Sabha passes Telecommunications Bill 2023

The Lok Sabha on Wednesday passed the Indian Telecommunications Bill 2023. The house had witnessed a contentious session on 18 December, as Union communications minister Ashwini Vaishnaw introduced the highly anticipated bill, opening a debate on the extensive powers it grants the government in the name of national security.

The Telecommunications Bill 2023 — slated to replace the 138-year-old Indian Telegraph Act — was cleared by the Cabinet in August, in what was meant to be a significant step towards modernising the regulatory framework governing the telecom sector.

Among its key provisions, the current bill empowers the government to take control of — read manage or suspend — telecommunication services or networks in the interest of national security.

Understandably, this broad authority has sparked concerns and discussions among lawmakers and industry stakeholders.

One notable aspect of the bill is its attempt to bring internet-based calling and messaging apps — falling under the category of OTT (over-the-top) services — within the ambit of telecommunications. This move is seen as a measure to enhance user safety and regulatory oversight in an evolving digital landscape.