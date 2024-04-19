Lok Sabha polls 2024: Voting for phase 1 begins
The highest number of seats in the first phase comes from southern India, with 39 seats allocated from Tamil Nadu and one seat from Puducherry
Lok Sabha elections 2024 phase I voting LIVE
After weeks of vigorous campaigning, marking the beginning of the seven-phase electoral process, voting for the first phase of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls commenced today.
With 102 parliamentary constituencies spread across 21 states and Union territories going to the polls in the first phase, the electoral fervour is palpable.
Polling commenced at 7 a.m. and will continue to around 6 p.m. today. The counting of votes is slated for 4 June, after all seven phases are completed.
In this, the largest phase of polling, the entirety of 11 states and Union territories are voting. Significant among these are the 39 seats in Tamil Nadu, the entirety of Uttarakhand's 5 seats and all the constituencies of the six north-eastern states plus three UTs.
Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim are also polling for 92 Assembly seats concurrently.
In the previous Lok Sabha elections in 2019, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) bagged a record-breaking 303 seats out of 542, while the leading opposition party, the Indian National Congress, managed to clinch only 52 seats.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi emerged as the first non-Congress prime minister to secure re-election with a full majority, with the BJP experiencing a notable surge in its national vote share, rising from 31 per cent in 2014 to approximately 37.5 per cent, aided by significant gains in new territories.
What will 2024 bring?
Fight to protect our Constitution and democracy begins today: Kharge
"My dear citizens, from 21 States and UTs who are voting in the First Phase of the Lok Sabha elections, I request you to carefully cast your vote. A future where NYAY (justice) awaits you. A new era of Economic Empowerment and Equal Opportunities beckons you," the Congress chief said.
Open 'Mohabbat ki Dukaan' in every corner by defeating hatred: Rahul to voters
"Today is the first phase of voting! Remember, each and every vote of yours is going to decide the future of India's democracy and its generations," Gandhi said in a post in Hindi on X.
"Go out and strengthen democracy by applying the balm of your vote on the wounds inflicted on the soul of the country in the last 10 years," he said.
Open 'Mohabbat Ki Dukaan' in every corner of the country by defeating hatred, the Congress leader added.
Polling underway in 3 Lok Sabha seats of West Bengal
A total of 37 candidates are in the fray in the three constituencies in the northern part of the state.
Bhagwat casts his ballot in Nagpur, urges voters to come out
“Voting is our responsibility and right as well. We kind of chart out the future of our country for the next five years. Hence, today, the first thing I did was to vote,” Rashtriya Swyamsevak Sangh chief said.
Polling begins in 39 Lok Sabha segments in TN, voting delayed in some booths
The fate of 950 candidates will be decided by about 6.23 crore voters who are set to exercise their franchise in nearly 68,000 polling stations.
Polling underway for 2 LS seats in Meghalaya and lone Nagaland LS seat
Voting for two parliamentary seats in Meghalaya began at 7 am on Friday under stringent security measures, Chief Electoral Officer BDR Tiwari said.
The first five voters were rewarded with mementoes and first-time voters were also felicitated, encouraging them to exercise their franchise, he said.
As for Nagaland, over 13.25 lakh voters are eligible to exercise their franchise to decide the electoral fate of three candidates in the fray.
Bihar: Voting begins for 4 LS seats
Over 75 lakh voters will decide the fate of 38 candidates in four constituencies.
Tight security arrangements are in place at Nawada and Aurangabad, besides reserved seats of Gaya and Jamui, where nearly 5,000 polling booths have been marked as "sensitive"
Follow us on: Facebook, Twitter, Google News, Instagram
Join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines