Lok Sabha polls 2024: Voting for phase 1 begins

After weeks of vigorous campaigning, marking the beginning of the seven-phase electoral process, voting for the first phase of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls commenced today.

With 102 parliamentary constituencies spread across 21 states and Union territories going to the polls in the first phase, the electoral fervour is palpable.

Polling commenced at 7 a.m. and will continue to around 6 p.m. today. The counting of votes is slated for 4 June, after all seven phases are completed.

In this, the largest phase of polling, the entirety of 11 states and Union territories are voting. Significant among these are the 39 seats in Tamil Nadu, the entirety of Uttarakhand's 5 seats and all the constituencies of the six north-eastern states plus three UTs.

Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim are also polling for 92 Assembly seats concurrently.

In the previous Lok Sabha elections in 2019, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) bagged a record-breaking 303 seats out of 542, while the leading opposition party, the Indian National Congress, managed to clinch only 52 seats.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi emerged as the first non-Congress prime minister to secure re-election with a full majority, with the BJP experiencing a notable surge in its national vote share, rising from 31 per cent in 2014 to approximately 37.5 per cent, aided by significant gains in new territories.

What will 2024 bring?