Lok Sabha polls about safeguarding J&K's identity: Mehbooba Mufti
I promise you that we will get back whatever was snatched away from us post 5 August, 2019, says PDP chief
The Lok Sabha elections are not about addressing the day-to-day development issues but safeguarding the identity of Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) and saving its resources, People's Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti said on Saturday, 20 April.
The former chief minister of the erstwhile Jammu and Kashmir state, who is contesting the general elections from the Anantnag-Rajouri constituency, took part in a roadshow in the Pahalgam area of south Kashmir as part of her campaign.
"This election is not about building roads or water and electricity supply. This election is about safeguarding the identity of Jammu and Kashmir, its youngsters and their dignity, and saving Jammu and Kashmir's resources," the PDP chief told reporters.
During the roadshow covering various hamlets of Pahalgham, Mehbooba rallied her supporters and emphasised that the electoral battle transcends mere developmental issues and focused on safeguarding the core identity and interests of Jammu and Kashmir.
She underscored the significance of unity among the people of Jammu and Kashmir, urging them to rise above partisan politics and prioritise the greater cause.
Mehbooba also pledged to reverse the "losses incurred on 5 August, 2019," and promised a resurgence of rights and dignity for the people of Kashmir.
"I promise you that we will get back whatever was snatched away from us post 5 August, 2019. However, it is imperative for us to remain vigilant and united in the face of adversity. We must not lose hope, for history has shown us that change is possible even in the darkest of times," she said.
On 5 August, 2019, the Centre abrogated Article 370, which bestowed special status on the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir. It also bifurcated Jammu and Kashmir into the Union Territories of Ladakh, and Jammu and Kashmir.
Mehbooba also said she feels an affection towards the people of Pahalgam as her father Mufti Mohammad Sayeed was fond of them.
"I have an affection for this area as my father was fond of this area. He did a lot of work here and I am thankful to the people who came to welcome me. This is my own area and I will address their development needs when I win," she said.
The Anantnag-Rajouri constituency goes to the polls in the third phase on 7 May.
Follow us on: Facebook, Twitter, Google News, Instagram
Join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines