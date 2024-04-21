Lok Sabha polls about safeguarding J&K's identity: Mehbooba Mufti

She underscored the significance of unity among the people of Jammu and Kashmir, urging them to rise above partisan politics and prioritise the greater cause.

Mehbooba also pledged to reverse the "losses incurred on 5 August, 2019," and promised a resurgence of rights and dignity for the people of Kashmir.

"I promise you that we will get back whatever was snatched away from us post 5 August, 2019. However, it is imperative for us to remain vigilant and united in the face of adversity. We must not lose hope, for history has shown us that change is possible even in the darkest of times," she said.

On 5 August, 2019, the Centre abrogated Article 370, which bestowed special status on the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir. It also bifurcated Jammu and Kashmir into the Union Territories of Ladakh, and Jammu and Kashmir.

Mehbooba also said she feels an affection towards the people of Pahalgam as her father Mufti Mohammad Sayeed was fond of them.

"I have an affection for this area as my father was fond of this area. He did a lot of work here and I am thankful to the people who came to welcome me. This is my own area and I will address their development needs when I win," she said.

The Anantnag-Rajouri constituency goes to the polls in the third phase on 7 May.