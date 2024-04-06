Lok Sabha polls: BJP MP Tejasvi Surya's assets jump 30-fold in 5 years

BJP MP Tejasvi Surya's assets have seen a significant surge over the past five years, according to a recent report. His assets have soared from Rs 13.46 lakh in 2019 to Rs 4.10 crore in 2024, marking a staggering 30-fold increase in five years. This revelation comes from the election affidavit submitted by Surya, as reported by The Indian Express.

Surya is Member of Parliament from Bengaluru South.

The report highlights that Surya's primary income stems from his investments in company stocks and mutual funds.

The market value of his stock investments stands at Rs 1.79 crore, while his mutual funds portfolio amounts to Rs 1.99 crore, spread across 26 different funds, including prominent names like Kotak Small Cap Fund, Canara Robeco Multi Cap Fund, HDFC Multi Cap Fund, and ICICI Prudential Small Cap Fund.

Among the stocks he has invested in are BSE Limited, Eveready Industries India, Indus Towers, and Strides Pharma, among others.

However, amidst this financial growth, Surya faces legal challenges with three pending cases against him--two in Bengaluru and one in New Delhi-- relating to an incident at Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence.

Moreover, Surya is under scrutiny for allegedly coercing college students to participate in his nomination rally, with Congress leader Soumya Reddy urging the Election Commission to intervene.

"5 kg ration to 80 crore people and speeches by leaders. The wealth of the rest of Modiji's family members is doubling by the day! Tejasvi Surya's wealth increased 30 times in 5 years. In the affidavit, he said that my total assets have increased from Rs 13.46 lakh to Rs 4.10 crore!" said Karnataka Congress sevadal.