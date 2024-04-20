Lok Sabha polls: Over 63% turnout in MP, with Chhindwara highest at 82.39%

The six out of the 29 Lok Sabha seats that went to the polls in the first phase of the general elections in Madhya Pradesh on Friday, 19 April, recorded a voter turnout of more than 63 per cent, with the highest in Chhindwara at 82.39 per cent.

The turnout in the Lok Sabha constituencies that recently saw clashes with Maoists — Mandla and Balaghat — was still high, reaching 73.85 per cent and 72.15 per cent respectively by 7 p.m.

The people from various tribal communities came out to vote in large numbers across all three tribal-dominated constituencies — Chhindwara, Mandla and Balaghat — all recording a turnout higher than 70 per cent.

Three other Lok Sabha constituencies were polled in the first phase of the general elections: Shahdol (reserved for Scheduled Tribes) saw a voter turnout of 63.23 per cent and Jabalpur 60 per cent, while Sidhi recorded the lowest at 54.36 per cent.

The state's electoral office, however, was yet to release a final update on voter turnout in the state as polling went on till late Friday evening, so the voting percentages may see an increase today, 20 April.

Elections for the state's 29 Lok Sabha seats are scheduled across four phases.

The first phase concluded yesterday (19 April). The second phase, covering six more Lok Sabha constituencies, mostly in the Bundelkhand region, will be held on 26 April.

The third and fourth phase elections will be conducted on 7 May and 13 May respectively.

Results will be announced on 4 June.