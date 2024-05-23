We will tear down Agniveer scheme, throw it in dustbin, says Rahul Gandhi

Doubling down on his criticism of the Modi government, Gandhi stated, "Narendra Modiji has lied. He promised to provide employment to 2 crore youths, but he destroyed the system with demonetisation — small shops, small traders, and small factories were decimated to benefit Adani and Ambani."

"The whole system has been crippled — factories are closed, small and medium businesses have shut down, and the units that used to manufacture t-shirts and pants are no longer functioning. Bangladesh has now surpassed us in textile production," he added.

Addressing a recent accident in Pune, Gandhi remarked, "When it comes to people who drive trucks, Ubers, or Olas, if they are involved in an accident, they are fined and imprisoned for 10 years. But in Pune, an arabpati’s son, who wasn’t even 18-year-old, killed two people in an accident, and the court merely asked him to write an essay."

"I want to ask why a truck driver isn't given the same leniency to write an essay when involved in an accident?" Gandhi questioned.

Criticising BJP leaders' intentions towards the Constitution, Rahul Gandhi stated, "For the first time, BJP leaders have openly said they will dismantle the Constitution if they come to power. I want to tell the BJP and RSS that they can't do this. They have the citizens of this country and Congress standing against them. Reservation, elections, democracy, the green and white revolutions, MNREGA, and more are the results of this Constitution. We will never let it be destroyed."