Lokayukta forms special teams to arrest K'taka BJP MLA in bribery case

Prashanth Madal, the son of MLA Virupakshappa, was caught red-handed while accepting Rs 40 lakh cash allegedly towards allotment of a tender for procuring raw materials for KSDL on behalf of his father.

Prashanth Madal has been arrested and presently is in judicial custody. The authorities have seized Rs 8 crore from residences and offices later. The development is seen as a serious setback to the ruling BJP government.