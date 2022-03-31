Lonavla rural police confiscate cash worth Rs 4 crore from car

The Lonavla rural police have confiscated cash worth Rs 4 crore from a car enroute to Sangli from Mumbai on the Mumbai-Pune expressway on March 28. The police have informed the Income Tax (IT) department after the inmates told the police that the cash belonged to a bullion trader.

The rural police had received confidential information about illegal movement of weapons and cash in a car on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway. The Lonavala Rural Police Station was alerted and assigned the task to intercept the car and verify the information received.