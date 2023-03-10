Lone Hathras convict to challenge conviction

The family members of the woman are also not satisfied with the verdict and they will soon challenge it in the Allahabad High Court, said Seema Kushwaha, the lawyer who represented the victim's family during the trial.



"We will move the high court against the trial court's verdict. The court has not taken several facts into consideration. After going through the order, we have identified several facts related with the case which will be highlighted in the high court," she added.



Petitions challenging the trial court's order are likely to be filed in the Allahabad High Court after it reopens on March 13.