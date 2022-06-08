Long queues at Islamabad, Rawalpindi petrol pumps after oil companies stop supply

Long queues have lined up outside petrol pumps in twin cities -- Islamabad and Rawalpindi -- after oil marketing companies (OMCs) stopped the supply of the essential commodity, the media reported.

A representative of the petrol pump association said that the supply has been stopped and tankers have lined up outside oil depots for refilling, Geo News reported.

The official asked the OMCs to restart the supply of petroleum products as if the reserves of the petrol pumps run out, then businesses will be severely affected.