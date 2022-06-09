Looking forward to comeback stronger, says Kuldeep Yadav after missing SA series

Kuldeep was disappointed to miss out on the South Africa series but wished the Men in Blue all the luck for the upcoming games.



"Disappointed to miss out on the SA series due to an injury, but I am sure the boys will give their best on the pitch, and I am backing them all the way. Looking forward to coming back stronger," Kuldeep Yadav wrote on KOO app.



The All-India Senior Selection Committee has named wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant as skipper and Hardik Pandya as vice-captain for the home series against South Africa.



KL Rahul was "gutted" to miss the series and said it was hard for him to accept. He also said that he was looking forward to guiding India for the first time at home.