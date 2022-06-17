Lorry transport in Tamil Nadu affected as retail fuel outlets go dry

Sources in the industry told IANS that the depots of HPCL and BPCL are not filling more than 100 tankers a day which is a minuscule volume when compared to the demands in retail fuel outlets. The retail fuel outlets complain that these petroleum companies are favouring high-volume dealers or those who have connections with the top echelons of these companies.



It is to be noted that since the Union Government slashed the fuel taxes in May 2022, the Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) have reportedly been incurring heavy losses. The OMCs have ever since started rationing the supply of fuel to retail outlets and the public sector companies like BPCL and HPCL have commenced rationing the supply of fuel to retail outlets. Interestingly private players like Reliance and Nayara have also followed the policies adopted by the public sector undertakings and have rationed their supply to retail fuel outlets. However, the Shell company has been sustaining their operations by pricing the products much higher in their retail bunks.



The Tamil Nadu Petroleum Dealers Association (TNPDA) and their counterparts in 18 states of the country have already submitted a memorandum to the Union petroleum ministry regarding the lack of supply and change in payment methods. According to the TNPDA, oil marketing companies have stopped issuing credit supplies to the retail fuel outlets.