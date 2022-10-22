Low-pressure area over sea intensifies into depression, cyclone 'Sitrang' likely to be formed by Oct 24

A low-pressure area over the north Andaman sea that on Saturday intensified into a depression, around 1,460 km south-southeast of Sagar Island in West Bengal, is expected to take the shape of a cyclonic storm by October 24, the IMD said in its bulletin.





The weather system moved west-northwestward and concentrated into a depression on Saturday at 8.30am, close to west of Andaman Islands, the bulletin said.



"It is expected to move northwestward and intensify further into a deep depression over east-central and adjoining southeast Bay of Bengal by October 23 morning.



"The system is then very likely to re-curve gradually north-northeastwards and intensify into a cyclonic storm over central Bay of Bengal by October 24 morning," the IMD stated.