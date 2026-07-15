Low pressure triggers heavy rain alerts in Odisha, Bengal ahead of Rath Yatra

A low-pressure area over the northwest Bay of Bengal is set to bring widespread heavy rainfall to Odisha and West Bengal over the next few days, prompting weather alerts, disruption warnings and precautionary measures ahead of the annual Rath Yatra in Puri.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Wednesday, 15 July that the low-pressure area formed over the Bay of Bengal off the north Odisha-West Bengal coast around 5.30 am under the influence of an upper air cyclonic circulation. The system is expected to intensify into a well-marked low-pressure area and move northwards across north Odisha and Gangetic West Bengal over the next two days.

With the weather system already triggering heavy rain across coastal Odisha since Tuesday evening, the IMD issued a "red warning" (take action) for Puri and Jagatsinghpur districts, where extremely heavy rainfall is expected.

The alert comes a day before the world-famous Rath Yatra in Puri, where lakhs of devotees from across India and abroad are expected to gather.

Puri town received 143.8 mm of rainfall in the 24 hours ending 8.30 am on Wednesday, the highest in the state. Heavy showers inundated several parts of the temple town, including the Grand Road in front of the Jagannath temple, where the chariots will be pulled during Thursday's procession.

Fire service personnel were deployed to pump out water from inundated stretches. "We have deployed pumps at the spots where waterlogging may arise during heavy rainfall. The pumps were used during heavy rain last evening to drain out the water," a fire service official said.

In view of the forecast, the Puri district administration ordered the closure of all schools, including private institutions, on Wednesday.