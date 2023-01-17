Lowest daily Covid cases recorded in India since March 2020

India recorded 89 new coronavirus infections, the lowest since March 27, 2020, while the active cases declined to 2,035, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday.

The Covid case tally stood at 4.46 crore (4,46,81,233).

The death toll stands at 5,30,726, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The daily positivity was recorded at 0.05 per cent while the weekly positivity was pegged at 0.09 per cent.