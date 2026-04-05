LPG crisis: The economics of Delhi's migrant exodus

Even as the Union government maintains that domestic LPG is adequately available and being supplied without disruption, there appears to be a growing number of migrant workers returning to Bihar from the Delhi–NCR region. Trains headed to Bihar are carrying many workers who say they are leaving the capital because cooking gas is either unavailable or being sold at prohibitively high retail rates. The shortage is also beginning to affect small traders and street-food vendors.

In the general coach D-2 of the Amrit Bharat Express running between New Delhi and Patna's Rajendra Nagar Terminal, Mohammad Zia-ul-Haq was travelling back to Bihar with six friends. Haq worked as a tailor in Delhi and earned around Rs 17,000 a month. He said he and his friends had been refilling cooking gas in small quantities at Rs 400–450 per kg. “With rising prices and the difficulty in obtaining LPG, it has become hard to survive in Delhi,” he said.

Haq and other workers travelling with him said they had been facing continuous difficulty in accessing gas for the past 15 days. Cooking gas is not easily available in small quantities, and where it is, the price is extremely high. According to Zia, about half of a group of 10–15 friends had already returned to Bihar earlier, while the remaining six left for Patna on the night of 3 March. From there, they plan to travel onward to Vaishali.