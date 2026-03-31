LPG shortage in UP's Bareilly drives residents back to kerosene stoves, lanterns
Demand surges for traditional fuel options as supply crunch persists; officials say action underway against black marketing
A prolonged shortage of LPG cylinders in Bareilly has forced residents to turn to older fuel alternatives, with many scrambling to find kerosene stoves and lanterns that had largely disappeared from households over the past decade.
With authorities directing ration shops to supply kerosene for cooking and lighting amid the shortage, people have begun searching homes, neighbourhoods and local markets for equipment that is now scarce.
Return to older fuel practices
Residents said the shift marks a reversal from recent years, when schemes such as the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana expanded access to LPG connections and reduced dependence on kerosene.
Santosh Kumar Singh said kerosene distribution under the public distribution system was gradually phased out between 2015 and 2018 as electrification and LPG access improved.
However, the current shortage has led many households to revert to traditional cooking methods, including kerosene stoves, earthen chulhas and electric induction cooktops.
“People are now searching through scrap at home and asking neighbours if they have a stove to lend,” a resident said.
Scarcity of stoves and lanterns
Vandana Sharma said she had been unable to find a kerosene stove despite searching for two days.
“It is not available at any price… There was a time when two stoves were used in every household. Now, they have vanished,” she said.
In rural areas, residents reported similar difficulties.
Satendra Singh Chauhan from Bhuta block said lanterns, once common in homes, are no longer available. “Now, not a single household in our village has one,” he said.
Archana Singh said many younger people are unfamiliar with kerosene stoves due to changing fuel patterns.
“Many students today do not even know what a kerosene stove is,” she said.
Repair, improvisation and rising demand
Residents said even when stoves are found, spare parts are difficult to obtain.
Navratna Lal Gaur from Faridpur said he located a stove but could not find essential components like a pump washer.
Local mechanic Zafar in Jagatpur said demand for stoves has increased sharply.
“The stove can be made, but parts like burners are difficult to source,” he said.
Others said they are considering switching to coal-fired stoves or other alternatives if the shortage continues.
Impact on small businesses
The LPG shortage has also affected small businesses.
At Bareilly Junction, tea vendor Hoshiyar Singh Pal said the lack of commercial cylinders has disrupted operations.
“If we don’t get one, we will start making tea on a coal-fired stove,” he said.
The Uttar Pradesh government had earlier cautioned against rumours of LPG shortages amid the ongoing West Asia conflict and directed officials to ensure adequate supply.
In a statement, the government said 17,581 raids and inspections have been conducted across the state since 12 March to curb black marketing and ensure supply.
It said 33 FIRs were registered against LPG distributors and 189 in other related cases, leading to 17 arrests. Action has also been initiated against 224 people.
Authorities said district administrations are monitoring the situation, with supply officers conducting regular inspections to ensure timely availability of cylinders and fuel.
Despite these measures, residents said the shortage has already disrupted daily life, forcing many to adapt to fuel options that had largely fallen out of use.
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