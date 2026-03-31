LPG shortage in UP's Bareilly drives residents back to kerosene stoves, lanterns

A prolonged shortage of LPG cylinders in Bareilly has forced residents to turn to older fuel alternatives, with many scrambling to find kerosene stoves and lanterns that had largely disappeared from households over the past decade.

With authorities directing ration shops to supply kerosene for cooking and lighting amid the shortage, people have begun searching homes, neighbourhoods and local markets for equipment that is now scarce.

Return to older fuel practices

Residents said the shift marks a reversal from recent years, when schemes such as the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana expanded access to LPG connections and reduced dependence on kerosene.

Santosh Kumar Singh said kerosene distribution under the public distribution system was gradually phased out between 2015 and 2018 as electrification and LPG access improved.

However, the current shortage has led many households to revert to traditional cooking methods, including kerosene stoves, earthen chulhas and electric induction cooktops.

“People are now searching through scrap at home and asking neighbours if they have a stove to lend,” a resident said.

Scarcity of stoves and lanterns

Vandana Sharma said she had been unable to find a kerosene stove despite searching for two days.

“It is not available at any price… There was a time when two stoves were used in every household. Now, they have vanished,” she said.

In rural areas, residents reported similar difficulties.

Satendra Singh Chauhan from Bhuta block said lanterns, once common in homes, are no longer available. “Now, not a single household in our village has one,” he said.

Archana Singh said many younger people are unfamiliar with kerosene stoves due to changing fuel patterns.

“Many students today do not even know what a kerosene stove is,” she said.