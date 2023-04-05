LS: Manish Tewari moves adjournment notice on govt procuring new spyware

Congress MP Manish Tewari on Wednesday moved an adjournment notice in the Lok Sabha to discuss reports of the Government searching for new spyware and alleged that it violates Right to Privacy.



The notice states the Indian Government is in the market for new spyware. "The NSO, the company that manufactures and sells Pegasus, has been blacklisted by some countries.



"The report further reveals that the Government is willing to spend up to $120mn or around Rs 1000 crore."