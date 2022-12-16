LS passes bill to give tribal status to Hattee community in Himachal

The Lok Sabha on Friday passed a bill to give scheduled tribe status to the members of the Hattee community in Himachal Pradesh.



Piloting that Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order (Third Amendment) Bill 2022, Tribal Affairs Minister Arjun Munda said that the bill seeks to provide justice to the Hattee community of Trans Giri area of Sirmour district in the hilly state of Himachal Pradesh.



The minister said that the Hattee community members living in Uttarakhand were included in the list of scheduled tribes, but the benefit was not accorded to those living in Himachal Pradesh.



"The State Government of Himachal Pradesh has requested (to the central government) to include Hattee community of Trans Giri area of Sirmour district in Scheduled Tribes list, excluding those communities which are already notified as Scheduled Castes for the State of Himachal Pradesh," said the statement of objects and reasons of the Bill.