Election Commission's voting trends show big upset for BJP in UP

The BJP appeared to be suffering surprising reverses in some Hindi heartland states, including in Uttar Pradesh which has been key to its electoral dominance nationally since 2014, according to voting trends shown by the Election Commission.

In the politically most crucial state of Uttar Pradesh, which sends 80 MPs to the 543-member Lok Sabha, the BJP was locked in a neck and neck fight with the Samajwadi Party. The EC figures at 11.05 am showed that the BJP led in 35 seats against SP's 34, with the opposition alliance ahead in 42 seats.

The BJP had won 62 seats in the state in 2019, reducing the Samajwadi Party to barely five seats.

The BJP was behind the Congress in Haryana as the two parties led in four and six seats respective. In Rajasthan, the BJP was ahead in 14 seats against the eight of the Congress.