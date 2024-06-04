LS polls: Final results will be in our favour, says Omar Abdullah

National Conference (NC) vice president Omar Abdullah on Tuesday, 4 June, said he is hopeful of winning the Baramulla Lok Sabha seat, even as he was trailing behind Independent candidate Sheikh Abdul Rashid by 25,000 votes in initial trends.

"There will be ups and downs but the final results will be in our favour," Abdullah told reporters in Srinagar.

Asked about his take on the exit polls, the NC leader said, "Exit polls have been wrong in the past as well but right also sometimes. While we are hopeful, we have apprehensions also that all the exit polls cannot be wrong."