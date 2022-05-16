LU teachers extend support to LU professor heckled by ABVP activists

Teachers of Lucknow University (LU) have finally stood up in support of Professor Ravi Kant, who was heckled and manhandled by students affiliated to Akhil Bhartiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) last week, for making remarks on the Gyanvapi controversy during a televised debate.



The LU Teachers' Association (LUTA) condemned the incident and has demanded action against the accused students.



The LUTA executive committee, which met on Sunday evening, has also passed a resolution criticising the varsity's authorities and police for not taking action against the students on the complaint of the Dalit professor.