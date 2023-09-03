Lucknow class 11 student attacked with knuckle duster in dispute over food

A Class 11 student of Lucknow's prestigious La Martiniere College suffered serious injuries to his jaw and had to undergo surgery after allegedly being beaten by a group of students with iron rods on the premises of the all-boys’ school.

The victim’s father has lodged a complaint against a group of accused students with Gautam Palli police station.

Hazratganj assistant commissioner of police Arvind Kumar Verma said, “We registered an FIR based on a complaint from the victim’s father. We are thoroughly investigating the matter, and the students involved will be questioned.”

In his FIR, the victim’s father alleged that his son was badly beaten by a group of students on 26 August when he had gone to the school canteen for food and drink. The complainant alleged that a Class 11 boy who stays in the hostel attacked his son during an argument regarding food.