Lucknow class 11 student attacked with knuckle duster in dispute over food
The student of Lucknow's La Martiniere College has reportedly undergone jaw surgery and is in a serious condition
A Class 11 student of Lucknow's prestigious La Martiniere College suffered serious injuries to his jaw and had to undergo surgery after allegedly being beaten by a group of students with iron rods on the premises of the all-boys’ school.
The victim’s father has lodged a complaint against a group of accused students with Gautam Palli police station.
Hazratganj assistant commissioner of police Arvind Kumar Verma said, “We registered an FIR based on a complaint from the victim’s father. We are thoroughly investigating the matter, and the students involved will be questioned.”
In his FIR, the victim’s father alleged that his son was badly beaten by a group of students on 26 August when he had gone to the school canteen for food and drink. The complainant alleged that a Class 11 boy who stays in the hostel attacked his son during an argument regarding food.
“My son was surrounded and attacked by one hosteller and a few others with an iron knuckle duster in his hand, as a result of which the boy suffered serious injuries to his hand and jaw,” he mentioned in the complaint. He added that the assailants abused the victim and threatened to kill him if he reported the incident to anyone.
The victim’s glasses were reportedly broken in the attack, and the complainant stated that he took his son for treatment, where he underwent jaw surgery, and his condition was "serious".
The FIR has been registered under different sections of the IPC, including 308 (attempt to commit culpable homicide), 325 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt), 427 (causing mischief), 504 (insult), and 506 (criminal intimidation).
La Martiniere College principal Carlyle McFarland said, “There was an altercation between two class 11 students last month on campus. The accused boy has been suspended indefinitely from both the hostel and the college.”