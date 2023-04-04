Lucknow doctors booked for woman's death, making casteist remarks

The man said when he noticed pus-like fluid oozing out of the stitches, he took her back to the Sitapur hospital, which had referred her to the Lucknow hospital.



"The doctors refused to admit her in view of her serious condition and told me to admit her to the Lucknow hospital. I overheard the doctors saying my wife's condition was serious. They were speaking about CBD (common bile duct) which they said had got incised mistakenly and the pus-like substance was in fact bile," the complainant said in his FIR to the police.



"I came back to Lucknow hospital and asked for my wife to be admitted there but the doctor turned me out after abusing me," he said.