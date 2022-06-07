Lucknow family duped of Rs 16 lakhs via cyber fraud

A Lucknow man and his two sons were duped of Rs 16 lakhs after fraudsters obtained a new SIM card of his mobile number by lodging an e-FIR of a missing SIM and submitting fake Aadhar card.

They then withdrew the amount from their bank accounts.

The victim has lodged a case with the Cyber Crime Police station.

In his complaint, Divyansh Singh of Chand Garden in Aliganj said he checked the balance of his bank account on June 3 and found someone had withdrawn the money.