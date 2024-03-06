Lucknow: Fatal fire engulfs 2-storey building, at least 5 killed

Five persons died in a fire that broke out in a two-storey residential building in the Hata Hazrat Saheb area of Kakori on the outskirts of Lucknow late on Tuesday night.

As soon as the fire started, there was an explosion in a gas cylinder. The people inside the building could not come out as the fire spread throughout the house.

The deceased were identified as Musheer Ali (50), his wife Husna Bano (45), nieces Raiya (5), Hiba (2), and Huma (3).

Four others, including the two daughters of Musheer, were later rescued by the brigade personnel. All of them have been admitted to the Trauma Centre of the King George's Medical University (KGMU) in critical condition.

Police sources said that Musheer Ali was a firecracker seller and the fire may have been caused by the explosive material stored in the house.

Forensic experts have been called in and further details are awaited.