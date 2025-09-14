Lucknow lite: Akhilesh's vow to take vengeance and bonanza for Kashi priests

Hell has no fury as Akhilesh Yadav scorned and the Samajwadi Party leader confirmed as much. While Lucknow’s political grapevine is never short of leaks and gossip, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav stunned people by lashing out at a retired IAS officer.

He has a sharp tongue at the worst of times but even then, people were caught by surprise at the vehemence with which he vowed to settle a score with the former bureaucrat. The powerful former bureaucrat, Avanish Awasthi, whose middle name is ‘controversy’, is widely known as a close confidant of chief minister Yogi Adityanath.

While reminding everyone of the infamous 'toti chor' episode of 2017, when BJP won the election and installed Yogi as CM to replace him, Akhilesh recalled the stories that were planted in the media to embarrass him. Taps allegedly went missing from the chief minister’s residence after he had vacated it.

According to him, this was no petty plumbing problem but a full-blown conspiracy hatched by Awasthi and his team to sully his image. “I will never forgive this insult,” thundered Akhilesh, promising that one day the score will be settled.

The remarks have triggered more than a splash in UP politics. BJP leaders have rushed to defend Awasthi, calling the attack an insult to the Brahmin community. Sunil Bharala wasted no time in declaring that the community stands solidly with Awasthi, turning what began as political one-upmanship and alleged corruption into a caste and community debate. Only in Uttar Pradesh can bathroom fixtures generate such political heat, quipped a wag.

For those unfamiliar with the back story, here is a quick recap. In 2017, photos circulated showing broken tiles, stripped wires and, most infamously, missing taps from the CM’s bungalow vacated by Akhilesh. The BJP had a field day painting the outgoing CM as 'toti chor'. The label stuck in political folklore and haunted Akhilesh Yadav for years.

Awasthi, once the all-powerful Principal Secretary (Home), continues to wield influence as Yogi’s OSD after retirement. His proximity to the CM has kept him in the political spotlight, making him an easy punching bag for Akhilesh’s ire.

This war of words has now added a fresh twist to UP’s political theatre. On one side is Akhilesh, trying to rewrite the “toti” narrative. On the other is Awasthi, a bureaucrat-turned-Yogi confidante, enjoying the protection of a government unwilling to let any suggestion of criticism go unanswered.

Everybody expects Yogi and Awasthi to retaliate and people are holding their breath for the next round while speculating the form it might take. Nothing like a good after-dinner session of gossip to round up the day.