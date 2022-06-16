Lucknow reports 72 new Covid cases in 24 hrs

"At least 16 patients who were diagnosed with the infection earlier, are admitted to three hospitals. These patients had come to the hospital for treatment of non-Covid ailments but were tested positive during routine checking."



However, the CPR, the number of positive samples per 100 tested, in Lucknow has slowly climbed to 1.1 per cent in June from 1 per cent in May and 0.9 per cent in April.



CPR is a crucial indicator of the extent of the pandemic at a given point in time, said health officers and emphasised that though severity of cases is low, people must follow all Covid protocols because prevention is better than treatment.



They said that genome sequencing of the virus found in the patients with travel history, was also being done to keep tabs on new variants.