Lucknow reports first AI generated voice fraud case

In the first AI-generated voice fraud case in Lucknow, a 25-year-old man was duped into transferring Rs 44,500 into the account of a fraudster, who used an artificially created voice of the accused’s distant uncle to narrate a distress story.

While confirming it to be the first AI generated voice fraud case, cyber experts said that in such types of cases, the caller skillfully emulates to be a relative concocts a distressing story, asserting an urgent need for immediate financial aid and the victim falls prey.

Kartikeya, a resident of Vineet Khand, said that he got a call from a fraudster who impersonated himself as his relative and told him to transfer the money in his bank account.

“The voice was so similar that I did not think that it could be an impersonation,” he said.

“The impersonator sent five messages of transactions of a total of Rs 90,000 and asked me to send the money to a UPI number as he was not able to send the same through his UPI. After I read the messages, I transferred a total of 90,000 from my bank account to the UPI number the miscreant had given to me.