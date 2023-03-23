Lucknow reports the highest Covid spike with 18 cases in a day, Modi chairs review meeting

Amid rising cases of Covid-19, PM Modi chaired a high-level review meeting in Delhi. Saying that COVID-19 is "far from over" Modi called for maintaining vigil and precaution.

He stressed on the need to enhance genome sequencing and keeping Covid-appropriate behaviour, an official statement said.

India has recorded 1,134 new coronavirus cases, while the active cases increased to 7,026, according to Union Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday. The death toll climbed to 5,30,813 with five deaths. One death each has been reported in Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Gujarat and Maharashtra while one fatality was reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 am stated.

Modi chaired the meeting to assess the COVID-19 and influenza situation in the country in terms of preparedness of health infrastructure and logistics, status of the vaccination campaign, said officials. He directed effective monitoring of IRI/SARI (Severe Acute Respiratory Illness) cases, and that testing for Influenza, SARS-CoV-2 and adenovirus be followed up with states.