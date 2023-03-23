Lucknow reports the highest Covid spike with 18 cases in a day, Modi chairs review meeting
According to Lucknow's Chief Medical Officer (CMO), the city has reported 18 cases - the highest one-day spike this year
Lucknow has reported eight Covid-19 cases, the highest one-day spike this year, according to data provided by the Lucknow Chief Medical Officer.
According to health officials, two cases in Aliganj, three in Tudiyaganj, two in Chinhat and one in Kaiserbagh tested positive for the infection on Wesdnesday.
With this, the active Covid cases in Lucknow has gone up to 18, said Yogesh Raghuvanshi, District Health Education Officer.
All new patients are in home isolation even as the Health Department has constituted 17 rapid response teams to deal with the rising cases.
Manoj Agrawal, Chief Medical Officer of Lucknow, said, "Testing/sampling is being facilitated at hospitals for those with symptoms of Covid. Hospitals have also been alerted to arrange beds, medicine and medical staff for Covid duty."
Amid rising cases of Covid-19, PM Modi chaired a high-level review meeting in Delhi. Saying that COVID-19 is "far from over" Modi called for maintaining vigil and precaution.
He stressed on the need to enhance genome sequencing and keeping Covid-appropriate behaviour, an official statement said.
India has recorded 1,134 new coronavirus cases, while the active cases increased to 7,026, according to Union Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday. The death toll climbed to 5,30,813 with five deaths. One death each has been reported in Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Gujarat and Maharashtra while one fatality was reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 am stated.
Modi chaired the meeting to assess the COVID-19 and influenza situation in the country in terms of preparedness of health infrastructure and logistics, status of the vaccination campaign, said officials. He directed effective monitoring of IRI/SARI (Severe Acute Respiratory Illness) cases, and that testing for Influenza, SARS-CoV-2 and adenovirus be followed up with states.
