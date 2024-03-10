Lucknow: Stone-pelting on police during demolition drive

Residents of Lucknow's Akbar Nagar on Sunday allegedly clashed with police and administration officials and pelted them with stones during an anti-encroachment drive in the locality, officials said.

The alleged incident occurred in the evening when a team of the Lucknow Development Authority and the administration, accompanied by the police, was demolishing illegal structures in the locality along the Faizabad Road.

"Three commercial establishments were being demolished after the high court dismissed writs. While two structures were demolished, locals -- spurred on by some rumour -- started pelting the administration officials and the police with stones during demolition of the third one," Lucknow Development Authority Vice-Chairman Indramani Tripathi said.

No one was injured in the incident, the official said.