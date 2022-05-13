Lucknow to celebrate 'Bada Mangal' after 2 yrs

From the traditional poori-sabzi to chole bhature and now chowmein and even burgers, along with sherbets and cold drinks are served to devotees and once can see people arriving in luxury cars to savour the 'prasad'.



"It has been two years when the bhandaras could not be held due to the pandemic but this year, they will be held. We appeal to the people to maintain cleanliness and hygiene during the events," said Lucknow Mayor Sanyukta Bhatia.



The Mayor said that Lucknow Municipal Corporation (LMC) will provide free of cost garbage collection and disposal facility at the registered bhandara sites.