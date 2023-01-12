Ludhiana can compete with China if small, medium businesses get support: Rahul

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday said Ludhiana's small and medium businesses can compete with China if they are given adequate support even as he attacked the Punjab government and the Centre for not supporting them.



Gandhi, who is currently undertaking the Punjab leg of the Bharat Jodo Yatra, charged that hatred, violence and fear were being spread in the country as he sought to hit out at the BJP.



"There should be no place for hatred and violence in the country. It is a country of brotherhood, love and respect," he said while addressing a gathering in Ludhiana.



He also targeted the BJP-led Centre over the issue of demonetisation, saying it hit the small and medium enterprises hard.