Ludhiana court blast case: NIA arrests fugitive terrorist Harpreet Singh

The case was initially registered at Police Station Division-5, District Ludhiana Commissionerate of Punjab and later on the probe of the matter was taken ovet by the NIA.



"Investigations revealed that Harpreet Singh an associate of Lakhbir Singh Rode, Pak-based self-styled Chief of ISYF, was one of the conspirators of Ludhiana Court Building blast, alongwith Rode. Acting on the directions of Rode, he coordinated the delivery of the custom-made IED which had been sent from Pakistan, to his India-based associates, that was used in the blast. The arrested accused was also involved and wanted in various cases, including smuggling of explosives, arms and narcotics," the NIA said.



Further investigations in the case are in progress.