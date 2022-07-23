Lumpy virus kills 977 cattle in Gujarat, 30K affected

Lumpy Skin Disease (LSD) also known as Lumpy virus, has claimed lives of 977 cattle in Gujarat, state Agriculture Department said on Saturday.



Agriculture Department's Deputy Director (Animal Husbandry) Dr H. N. Modh told IANS: "The virus has spread in 14 districts, including all districts of Saurashtra region, Kutch and now Banaskantha. Checking of vehicles entering from Rajasthan and neighbouring states have been intensified to prevent infected cattle from entering the state. People living in border villages have been asked to inform the department if they see a cattle movement across the border."